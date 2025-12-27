This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoAston Villa
Pranav Venkatesh

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

History beckons for Aston Villa as they chase a stunning 11th consecutive win in all competitions when they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League.  

Chelsea were staring at another defeat as they trailed 2-0 at a tough away ground against Newcastle United. But their skipper, Reece James, stepped up and scored a brilliant free-kick as Joao Pedro chipped in with an equaliser to earn a point. The Blues' boss Enzo Maresca then revealed why they aren't the title contenders this season. Maresca relishes a big-game challenge and might give Aston Villa a run for their money. 

Morgan Rogers was in scintillating form as he punished Manchester United twice in a 2-1 victory. The Villans created history by winning 10 consecutive games for the first time in the Premier League era. They can match their 111-year-old consecutive 11-game winning run record. The run saw Unai Emery's men pick up 33 of the 36 available points recently. It lifted Villa to third in the table, and they could potentially end the day joint top if they pick up a victory and other results go their way. If they can win their next two tough encounters against Chelsea and Arsenal, they can be considered genuine title contenders.

Here is where to find Chelsea vs Aston Villa live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Peacock
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJio Hotstar

Kickoff on Saturday, 27 December, is at 12:30 ET, 17:30 BST.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea team news

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Maresca confirmed Liam Delap and Estevao Willian are back in training and can contribute on Saturday. James' excellent form alongside Moises Caicedo makes him a midfield regular. Malo Gusto will play at right-back as Enzo Fernandez drops to the bench. Wesley Fofana will continue to partner with Trevoh Chalobah in the backline. Pedro will lead the line along with Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto.

Predicted Lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Emery will be tempted to follow the cliche never change a winning squad. He has no fresh injuries, but his main centre-back, Pau Torres, is still a week or two away from recovery. Ian Maatsen became the starting left-back as Lucas Digne became a backup. As Evann Guessand is away at AFCON, John McGinn nailed down the right-back spot. Donyell Malen could be the one pushing the most for a start, as Ollie Watkins looks hot and cold at times.

Predicted Lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

CHE
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Frequently asked questions

Manchester United, with 20 titles to their name, are the most successful side in Premier League history. They haven't won a league title since the end of the 2012-13 campaign, though.

The Premier League in its current format has 20 teams. The first-ever season of in the Premier League era in 1992-93 featured 22 teams, which was then reduced to 20 teams ahead of the 1995-96 season.

Legendary English goalkeeper Peter Shilton holds the record of making the most appearances in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division), appearing in 848 games for Derby County, Southampton, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City. None of those 848 top-flight appearances came in the Premier League era, though!

Jimmy Greaves, widely regarded as the most prolific English goalscorer ever, leads the all-time goalscoring charts in the English top-flight (Premier League + First Division). Greaves scored an incredible 357 goals in 516 games. Greaves played his final top-flight game in the 1970-71, over two decades before the start of the Premier League era.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history. Giggs spent his entire career at the Old Trafford, making 672 appearances and registering 162 assists between 1991 and 2014.

Sir Stanley Matthews is the oldest player to ever feature in the English top-flight, playing a game for Stoke City in 1965 at the age of 50 years and five days.

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League. Nwaneri was just 15 days and 181 days old when he made his debut for the Gunners against Brentford in the 2022-23 season.
Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona, Steven Gerrard, Dennis Bergkamp, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah have all played in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger are among the most famous managers to have taken charge of a Premier League club.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the league with a capacity of 74,310.

Enzo Fernandez is the most expensive player in Premier League history. Chelsea signed the Argentine international for £106.8 million from Benfica in January 2023.

