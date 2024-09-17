Our football expert thinks the Gunners will take the win in our Atalanta vs Arsenal predictions for this crucial Champions League match.

+

Atalanta vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atalanta vs Arsenal

Arsenal to Win @ 1.93 with 1xBet, representing a 54.64% chance of the Gunners beating Atalanta.

Yes on Both Teams to Score @ 1.67 with 1xBet, representing a 60.60% chance of both teams scoring in the game.

1st Goal (Arsenal) @ 1.34 with 1xBet, representing a 62.11% chance of Arsenal scoring first.

Both teams look to play on the front foot, so we expect this contest to be a high-scoring affair, with Arsenal running out 3-1 winners.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Atalanta and Arsenal meet in European competition for the first time on Thursday evening in Bergamo, with both teams playing their first game of the new Champions League round-robin phase.

Atalanta have made a below-par start to the new Serie A season, winning one and losing twice, including a heavy 4-0 loss at Inter.

This makes it very difficult for us to side with La Dea, who won the UEFA Europa League in 2023/24, their first major European title. With five goals scored and six conceded, it’s rare to see Atalanta with a negative goal difference.

Arsenal have been very efficient so far this season, racking up ten points from their opening four Premier League games.

The foundation of this solid start to the 2024/25 Premier League season has been their defence, conceding just once in four outings. Influential playmaker, Martin Odegaard, looks set to miss the game with an ankle injury which may stunt their fluidity going forward slightly.

Probable Lineups for Atalanta vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Atalanta in 3-4-2-1:

Carnesecchi; de Roon, Ruggeri, Djimsiti, Bellanova, Zappacosts, Ederson, Pasalic, Brescianini, Samardzic, Retegui

The probable lineup for Arsenal in 4-3-3:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Jorginho, Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Gunners to make a positive start

Arsenal are in a good place after another win and another clean sheet in their most recent away match at local rivals Tottenham. If it wasn’t for an unfortunate sending-off for midfielder Declan Rice against Brighton, the Gunners may have secured a clean sweep of wins so far this term.

As for Atalanta, they may be suffering something of a hangover from their Europa League triumph last season.

Their squad has been overhauled following the big-money sale of Teun Koopmeiners this summer. With Atalanta still seemingly a team in transition, it’s hard to see how they can defeat the Gunners, even though their style of play means they’ll always put up a fight.

Atalanta vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to Win @ 1.93 with 1xBet

Attack-minded systems steer us towards BTTS

With Atalanta and Arsenal both known for their fluid, progressive styles of play, this contest is likely to be one of plenty of goalscoring chances. That’s why we’re prepared to back both teams to score in this encounter.

Although we make the Gunners the clear favourites to win outright, Atalanta’s mentality means they’ll continually probe and press the Arsenal backline in front of their supporters. It’s difficult to score against the Gunners but they allow more goals in Europe than in the Premier League.

Atalanta vs Arsenal Tip 2: Yes on Both Teams to Score @ 1.67 with 1xBet

Stats support backing Arsenal to score first

The pre-game data indicates a back of Arsenal to break the deadlock makes sense. Atalanta have been the first to concede in five of their last seven competitive matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal have opened the scoring in their last six successive games.

In addition, Arsenal have finished the first 45 minutes leading in four of their last five fixtures. All of which suggests the Gunners are most likely to come out of the starting blocks best.