Champions League
Champions League Overview
Champions League, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Arsenal
|8
|8
|0
|0
|23
|4
|19
|24
|2
|Bayern Munich
|8
|7
|0
|1
|22
|8
|14
|21
|3
|Liverpool
|8
|6
|0
|2
|20
|8
|12
|18
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17
|7
|10
|17
|5
|Barcelona
|8
|5
|1
|2
|22
|14
|8
|16
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for the Champions League directly through UEFA itself.
Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.
Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.
In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.
The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 30 at 8 pm (GMT).
It was opened in 2019 and has a 67,215-seat capacity for international matches. It is the largest stadium in Hungary, built on the site of the former Ferenc Puskás Stadium.
As well as being the home of the Hungarian national team, the Budapest venue hosted a number of games during Euro 2020 and the 2023 UEFA Europa League Final.
This is the first time a UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Puskás Aréna.