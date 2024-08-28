Betting Sites With Welcome Bonus in Ghana | 2024 Guide

Find out some of the best online betting sites with free bets in Ghana and learn how to choose the one that suits your betting strategies.

Betway

Betway offers up to GHS 200 in free bets to new bettors when they sign up and deposit a minimum of GHS 1, with the exception of some games. Bettors will need to wager 3X on odds of 3 or higher and refrain from making a withdrawal. Also, keep in mind that the offer only lasts for 30 days and is available to people who register after 7th July 2021.



1xBet

1xBet, one of the biggest online betting sites in Ghana, offers 300% up to GHS 5,300 as a welcome bonus. However, unlike Betway, 1xBet offers a tiered system where the more you deposit, the higher the free bet. Deposit up to GHS 380 and get a 200% bonus; deposit between GHS 381 and GHS 760 for 250%, or GHS 761 and above for 300%.

To claim 200%, bet five times in pre-match or live accumulator games with half of the bonus amount. Each accumulator game must feature 3 or more bets, with each bet being 1.40 or higher. The rest of the bonus amount should be wagered 30 times on 1xGames 30 times.

To get a 250% or higher welcome bonus, wager half of the bonus amount 10 times on pre-match or live accumulator bets. Ensure each accumulator bet features 3 or more bets, with each bet showcasing 1.40 or higher odds. Then bet the other half of the bonus amount 35 times on 1xGames, and you’re set.



BetWinner

BetWinner is one of the relatively new betting sites with a welcome bonus that gives 200% to new customers. To qualify, bettors must be 18 years and above and deposit a minimum of GHS 12, but that’s not all. You’ll need to bet 5x the bonus amount in accumulator games within 30 days, then wager 30 times on WinGames within 30 days.

Finally, 3 or more selections in each accumulator must have odds of 1.40 or higher.



Betika

Betika is a unique welcome bonus betting site that offers a 400% ACCA bonus win boost on each bet. To get the bonus, wager on 3 or more games with odds of at least 1.35. The more games included in the accumulator bet, the larger the bonus will scale.

Depending on the number of selections on the betting slip, bettors have the chance of winning up to GHS 100,000. However, note that wagering with the bonus or point will disqualify you from this offer. Also, if any of the games on the betting slip are postponed or voided, it won’t affect the bonus.

However, the percentage bonus added to potential winnings would depend on the number of selections that win.



22bet

One of the simplest betting sites with sign up bonus in Ghana is 22bet. The platform offers a 200% welcome bonus up to GHS1000 if you deposit a minimum of GHS 10. After depositing the required amount, wager 7x the bonus amount in parlay or accumulator bets.

Ensure each bet has a minimum of 2 selections, with each game featuring at least 3.0 odds.



What is a Welcome Bonus?

A welcome bonus is simply a promotional offer that Ghanaian betting websites use to bring in new customers. This incentive is claimed when the new user signs up with a shortcode for betting and makes their first deposit or bet. With welcome bonuses, new customers can increase their betting amount and explore the best strategies that work for them.

Types of Welcome Bonuses in Ghana

In Ghana, there are two types of Bookies sign up offers: free bets and matched deposit bonuses. Each of these bonuses has unique features, which are explained below.

Free Bets

Usually, new customers are given a specific amount to bet after depositing the required amount of money and staking their bets according to the rules. Their accounts are then credited with the bonus whether the bets win or lose.

For example, Betway Ghana offers up to GHS 200 to new users who deposit a minimum of GHS 1 and place specific bets. Thus, new bettors just have to sign up, deposit money, and follow the guidelines for claiming their bonuses.

Matched Deposit

In matched deposits, new players receive a certain percentage of their initial deposits to a specific limit. BetWinner, one of the sports betting sites in Ghana, is offering a bonus of 200% up to GHS 2500 on first deposits.

Thus, you’ll receive GHS 20 if you deposit GHS 10, and your selections win. However, you must follow all the terms and conditions governing the bonus to claim it.

Our Favourite Welcome Bonus in Ghana

After careful analysis of the top betting sites in Ghana and their welcome bonuses, Betika is our favourite. It features the lowest deposit amount but has the highest bonus of 400% up to GHS 100,000. Compare it to its closest rival, 1xBet, which offers 300% up to GHS 5,300, and you’ll appreciate why Betika has one of the best betting site bonuses in Ghana.

The minimum odds requirement is 1.35, which means there are more betting opportunities for new bettors who might not be familiar with the terrain. Additionally, betting on a minimum of 3 games allows new bettors to analyse games and develop their strategy properly. Simply put, Betika offers the highest bonus with the lowest deposit, odds, and number of game selections.

What Makes the Best Welcome Bonus?

Inferring from the previous paragraph, the best sign-up bonus must have a fair minimum deposit with a competitive bonus. It should also feature low betting requirements and must be flexible enough to cover a wide range of markets. The minimum odds should be low enough to help new bettors get accustomed to the markets.

Low Minimum Deposit

A low minimum deposit allows many people to take part in the promotion, regardless of their economic standing. This is because many people won’t mind losing their initial deposit when their selections don’t win. For example, a betting site that offers a huge bonus on a GHS 1 deposit is better than one that offers a lower bonus on a GHS 10 minimum deposit.

Competitive Bonus

Welcome bonuses provide more value for money and allow new bettors to test out their strategies and explore the market properly. They are more appealing as they offer more flexibility when trying different games. They help new bettors to patiently consider their selections and learn from experience.

Minimal Betting Requirements

Complex and lengthy betting requirements often increase the chances of losing, which might not suit players new to the game. To warm them up, the best betting sites in Ghana often include wagering requirements that feature lower odds and fewer selections. This way, new users can easily understand and follow the rules to claim the bonus.

Low Odds

Games with lower odds often have a better chance of going through than games with lower odds, except in a few cases. Therefore, new bettors who know this would be attracted to bonuses that feature lower odds. It boosts their confidence in the bookmaker, knowing that the operators respect their player base.

Reasonable Time Limits

Finally, the best welcome bonus offers have reasonable time limits, often up to 30 days. This allows the bettors enough time to think through their decisions without being pressured. They can also utilise the bonus on their preferred games.

How to Claim the Welcome Bonus in Ghana

Claiming the welcome bonus from betting promotions Ghana is dependent on the specific platform. However, they all follow some general rules, which we’ll walk you through:

You can sign up for the platform with or without a unique code. They usually require your official name, date of birth, and bank account or mobile money number. Deposit the minimum amount of money stipulated in the terms and conditions. Our research reveals that you might need between GHS 1 and GHS 12. Wager on the number of games specified by the bookmaker and ensure you satisfy the minimum odds required to get the bonus. Follow other guidelines that might come with the offer, such as not withdrawing your potential winnings until a certain time or fulfilling a requirement.

Betting Sites With Welcome Bonuses in Ghana FAQs

Below are answers to a few common questions about welcome bonuses that often bother new players.

Do all betting sites in Ghana have a welcome bonus?

No, not all the betting sites in Ghana offer welcome bonuses to new users. However, per our research, almost every bookmaker except betPawa gives new patrons some incentives. As we mentioned above, these incentives differ in size and regulations, so visit their websites.

How can I claim a welcome bonus on a betting site?

To claim a welcome bonus, first head to the bookmaker's website or mobile app and register with your details. Next, deposit the required minimum amount of money and place a bet according to the T&Cs of the offer. Follow other regulations to ensure you qualify for the bets.

Which betting site has the best welcome bonus in Ghana?

Several betting companies offer welcome bonuses, which often come with a shortcode for betting. However, our pick of the bunch is Betika, which offers up to GHS 100,000 in bonuses to new bettors who deposit a minimum of GHS 1. To claim the bonus, they need to place qualifying bets and observe the rest of the regulations governing the offer.

What are the Ghanaian betting sites with a welcome bonus?

Numerous betting sites in Ghana welcome new players with bonuses. Mentioning all of them would be exhausting, but we’ve covered the most popular ones in this article. Some of them include Betway, Betika, 1xbet, 22bet, Parimatch, Soccabet, and Melbet.

How can I ensure that I am betting responsibly when using welcome bonuses on betting sites?

Free bets Ghana can be enticing but can eventually lead inexperienced bettors down a rabbit hole if not used strategically. So, be wary of the “free money” mentality. This is when you spend the bonuses recklessly because it isn’t your hard-earned money.