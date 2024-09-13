How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from Baku this weekend

The 2024 Formula One calendar's next late summer stop is Azerbaijan, where the teams will head to Baku City Circuit for the latest race.

All the drama continues on the track. Lando Norris has reduced reigning Champion Max Verstappen's lead to just 62 points. That means Red Bull and McLaren will both come into the race under intense pressure to win.

McLaren's drivers' appearance on the podium at the Italian Grand Prix has also reduced the point gap in the Constructors' Championship to eight points.

On the other hand, Red Bull was looking to be in cruise control at the beginning of the season but is now far from it, with issues with the car and a tough title defense ahead.

With only seven races left after Azerbaijan, the race is literally on for the Red Bull team to widen the point gap as the competition intensifies.

So, if you want to catch up with all the action, let GOAL guide you through where to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit, which has been held there since 2017. It's one of the newest races on the calendar, and it will stay on it until 2026. It is one of the most picturesque tracks, with narrow winding lanes weaving in and out of the city's old town and winding past Baky's medieval walls.

Where can I watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. This includes the main race and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods throughout the weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service's sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other services, such as NOW TV, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider's website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix runs over the weekend, from Friday 13th September until Sunday 17th September.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is unavailable in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV can draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage too effectively. However, due to the nature of the package, their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 and stream it through the Sky Go app.

The satellite broadcaster will show every 2024 Formula One season race on its network and streaming service.

When was the Azerbaijan Grand Prix first held?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was first held in 2017, making it one of the brand-new races on the Formula One calendar. It's only been held six times and will continue until 2026. It was one of five street races in the 2017 Formula One season to take place as a street race, along with Singapore, Monaco, Australia and the Canadian Grand Prix.

The first winner at the circuit was Daniel Riccardo for Red Bull. Sergio Perez has won the most races (2) in Baku, with Red Bull Racing winning the most races as a team.

Who are the frontrunners for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen has failed to win in the last six races, making him unlikely to be a frontrunner in Azerbaijan.

Following their latest successes, you can surely count on both McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, to do well in this race. Both drivers were on the podium at the last race in Italy. However, Charles Leclerc holds the most pole positions at Baku, starting from the front of the grid in his last three races.

What race follows the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The next race following Azerbaijan will be the Singapore Grand Prix, which will be held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Carlos Sainz Jr. is the defending victor at the race. The inaugural night race was the first street circuit in Asia deisgned for Formula One.