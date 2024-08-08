How to watch today's Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest will continue their pre-season slate with a clash at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

So far, Forest have played two friendly matches, suffering a 1-0 defeat against Elche at the end of a demanding pre-season tour of Spain in extreme heat. They then returned home to play to a goalless draw against Villarreal.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their historic 2023-24 season, which saw them win the Europa Conference League. That success was a famous end to an otherwise underwhelming year, but it established the groundwork for Jose Luis Mendilibar to try to assemble a side capable of clinching back the Super League title.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 pm PT Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Football Stadium

The match will be played at Georgios Karaiskakis Football Stadium on Thursday, August 8, 2024, with kick-off at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the friendly encounter between Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest can be watched live on Forest TV, with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos team news

After making only two substitutions against Roma, Jose Luis Mendilibar is anticipated to make significant changes to his Olympiacos starting eleven.

Roman Yaremchuk is likely to lead the attack, with new signing Costinha stepping in at right-back.

Gelson Martins and Georgios Masouras are also expected to feature on the wings, adding depth to the squad.

Olympiacos possible XI: Paschalakis; Costinha, Abbey, Retsos, Apostolopoulos; Mouzakatis, Bakoulas; Martins, Ntoi, Masouras; Yaremchuk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tzolakis, Paschalakis, Botis, Papadoudis, Anagnostopoulos Defenders: Rodinei, Ortega, Retsos, Pirola, Ndoj, Vezo, Biancone, Androutsos, Abbey, Apostolopoulos, Koutsidis Midfielders: Hezze, Martins, Masouras, Chiquinho, Biel, Velde, Stamenić, García, Costinha, Ranđelović, Mouzakitis, Holsgrove, Papakanellos, Bakoulas Forwards: El Kaabi, Yaremchuk, Bah, Kostoulas

Nottingham Forest team news

Portugal international Jota Silva is the latest player to arrive through the City Ground door, joining other high-profile arrivals such as Nikola Milenkovic and Elliot Anderson. More additions are undoubtedly on the way.

While Nuno Espirito Santo may not make many changes, there will be numerous different key stars taking their spot in the Forest XI. New goalkeeper Carlos Miguel should start in goal, as should Anderson in the engine room, while Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez are other players who are set to feature.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Miguel; Williams, Omobamidele, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Sels, Carlos Miguel Defenders: Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Boly, Aina, Richards, Omobamidele, Worrall, Toffolo, Abbott Midfielders: Hudson-Odoi, Sangaré, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Domínguez, Anderson, Shelvey, Yates, Bowler Forwards: Elanga, Awoniyi, Dennis, Wood, Hwang, Jota Silva, da Silva Moreira, Mighten

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/12/22 Olympiacos 1-0 Nottingham Forest Club Friendly 17/07/19 Olympiacos 3-0 Nottingham Forest Club Friendly

Useful links