How to watch today's Club America vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between CF America and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following back-to-back defeats in four days, Aston Villa will look to get their pre-season back on track with a win over Club America on Saturday at Chicago's Soldier Field.

While Villa are preparing for the upcoming Premier League campaign and their upcoming Champions League debut, America have endured a mixed start to their latest Liga MX Apertura season and were recently defeated by Chelsea in a friendly.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CF America vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm BST Venue: Soldier Field

The match will be played at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 3, 2024, with kick-off at 10:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch CF America vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Club America and Aston Villa will be available to watch on VillaTV in the UK.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

America captain Henry Martin, who scored the decisive goal in last season's championship playoff, is set to lead the attack for the Mexican champions.

Chilean playmaker Diego Valdes is expected to feature in midfield, while former Feyenoord winger Javairo Dilrosun will pose a threat on the right flank. Offseason recruits Cristian Borja and Igor Lichnovsky are likely to be part of the back four as well.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Borja; R. Sanchez, Dos Santos; Dilrosun, Valdes, E. Sanchez; Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Cota, Estrada Barajas Defenders: Cáceres, Lichnovsky, Borja, Álvarez, Araujo, Reyes, Lara, Juárez, Calderón, Meré Midfielders: Valdés, Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Zendejas, Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Richard Sánchez, Erick Sánchez, Cervantes, José Rodríguez, Vazquez Forwards: Martín, Lozano, Aguirre, Hernandez

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery utilized a total of 22 players during Wednesday's loss to Leipzig, featuring Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia, both making their return from injury, along with Scotland's John McGinn, who played his first club match of the summer.

With number one goalkeeper Emi Martinez on holiday following Argentina's Copa America victory, Robin Olsen stepped in as the starter in midweek. However, Olsen had to be substituted due to injury, leaving either Oliwier Zych or Australian international Joe Gauci to take over in goal.

New signing Amadou Onana showcased his versatility by stepping in at centre-back after initially starting in midfield, and the former Everton player is expected to feature again this weekend.

Fellow newcomers Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Ross Barkley and Enzo Barrenechea may also see increased playing time in Chicago.

Aston Villa possible XI: Gauci; Cash, Bogarde, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Rogers; Archer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Olsen, Gauci, Marschall Defenders: Cash, Maatsen, Torres, Digne, Mings, Carlos, Konsa, Moreno, Nedeljković, Sousa, Kesler-Hayden, Hause, Feeney, Swinkels Midfielders: Tielemans, Bailey, Buendía, Kamara, McGinn, Barkley, Barrenechea, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Rogers, Bogarde, Young Forwards: Watkins, Diaby, Durán, Iling Junior, Archer, Barry, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two clubs in all competitions.

Useful links