How to watch today's Scotland vs Finland Women's European Championship playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualification match between Scotland Women and Finland Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland will face Finland in a double-header of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs, with the first leg of the second round to be played at Easter Road on Friday. The reverse fixture will be staged in Helsinki four days later.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side defeated Hungary 5–0 on aggregate to book their place in the second round, while the Finns made it here after a 6-0 aggregate win against Montenegro.

The seven winners from the play-offs will eventually make it to the final tournament in Switzerland.

How to watch Scotland Women vs Finland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's European Championship playoff game between Scotland and Finland will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC Sport Website.

Scotland Women vs Finland Women kick-off time

European Championship Qualification - Women's EURO Qualification Final Stage Easter Road Stadium

The UEFA Women's European Championship playoff game between Scotland and Finland will be played at Easter Road in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:35 pm GMT on Friday, November 29, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Scotland Women team news

Midfielder Caroline Weir is back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Kath Hill, Lauren Davidson and Rachel Corsie are ruled out through injury.

Manchester United's Emma Watson, Rangers’ midfielder Chelsea Cornet and Celtic defender Kelly Clark are also part of the squad. With either Lee Gibson or Eartha Cumings in goal, Martha Thomas will be joined by either Claire Emslie or Kirsty Hanson up front.

Finland Women team news

Linda Sallstrom, Ria Oling, Nea Lehtola, Vilma Koivisto, and Lilli Halttunen - all of whom scored in the Montenegro win - will battle for a start, although Halttunen may need to settle for a substitute role.

One of Tinja-Riikka Korpela and Anna Tamminen will stand in between the sticks, with head coach Marko Saloranta likely to continue with five at the back.

