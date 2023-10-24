Swansea vs Watford: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Swansea and Watford cross swords at the Swansea.com Stadium with both sides looking to get off from the lower half of the table.

Swansea resumed their Championship season with a shambolic loss against leaders Leicester City as the Foxes thrashed them 3-1. After a shaky start this season, the Swans are currently placed in the 17th spot on the table with just four victories from their opening 12 encounters taking their points tally to 15 points.

Despite their rocky beginnings, Michael Duff's men embarked on a winning streak of four games before the international break. And although the resume to action hasn't worked to plan, the home side would be vying to return to full form and climb up spots in the EFL Championship.

Like their rivals Watford's start to the season hasn't gone according to the plan with the side winning just three games in their opening 12 games. The latest of their wins came after the international break as Yaser Asprilla's late strike broke the deadlock and gave Watford the much deserved three points against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Hornets would be looking to gain momentum from their victory against a side who are on a back of a disappointing loss and all three points on Tuesday could see them leapfrog multiple sides to reach higher in England's second division.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Swansea vs Watford kick-off time

Date: October 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea will host Watford at the Swansea.com Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm BST.

How to watch Swansea vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Red Button.

Team news & squads

Swansea team news

Swansea City have four major injuries in their squad with the defensive duo of Nathan Wood and Ben Cabango ruled out of the fixture with injuries.

Welsh midfielder Joe Allen is also touted to miss the fixture alongside forward Josh Ginnelly.

Swansea Predicted XI: Rushworth; Key, Humphreys, Darling, Tymon; Grimes, Patino; Cullen, Paterson, Lowe; Yates



Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Humphreys, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Ogbeta, Tjoe-A-On, Ashby, Key, Naughton Midfielders: Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Walsh, Cooper, Congreve, Paterson Forwards: Lowe, Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych

Watford team news

Yaser Asprilla would be looking to earn a start for Watford after bagging the winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday in a substitute appearance. Ismael Kone could be called back into the visitors' engine room alongside Imran Louza with the latter producing a scintillating performance in his previous start.

Ryan Porteous remains the sole absentee for Watford after being suspended as the Scottish defender has accumulated five yellow cards for the season.

Watford Predicted XI: Bachmann; Ngakia, Hoedt, Sierralta, Lewis; Louza, Livermore, Kone; Asprilla, Bayo, Martins



Position Players Goalkeepers: Bachmann, Hamer Defenders: Hoedt, Sierralta, Lewis, Pollock, Morris, Ngakia, Andrews Midfielders: Kayembe, Livermore, Kone, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sema, Asprilla, Chakvetadze Forwards: Martins, Ince, Bayo, Healy, Rajovic

Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five games between the two sides, Swansea have won thrice and Watford have won two games.

Date Match Competition 31 December 2022 Swansea 4-0 Watford Championship 6 October 2022 Watford 1-2 Swansea Championship 8 May 2021 Watford 2-0 Swansea Championship 2 January 2021 Swansea 2-1 Watford Championship 25 September 2019 Watford 2-1 Swansea League Cup

