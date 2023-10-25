Plymouth vs Sheff Wed: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth and Sheff Wed, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling sides face off against each other as Plymouth Argyle host bottom placed Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle have struggled in the Championship this season as they sit just four points above safety. Winless since their 6-2 thrashing of Norwich City, the Pilgrims would want to dent their rivals' hopes of staying afloat with maximum points playing in their own backyard.

The League One reigning champions have the required pedigree to climb up the ladder in England's second-division and Steven Schumacher's side will look to win the game against a struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors are on a wretched streak of 12 winless games in their opening 12 matches as Sheffield Wednesday's hunt for their opening win continues in the Championship. Draws against Leeds United, Middlesbrough, and Huddersfield have helped take their points tally to three points but the side are struggling as they are seeded at the foot of the table.

With Danny Rohl taking charge of the club after the international break, the Owls' fortune have remained the same as they lost to Watford after the resumption of club football. Rohl would be vying to pick up maximum points on Wednesday before a sword hangs over his head as well.

Plymouth vs Sheff Wed kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle will face Sheffield Wednesday at the Home Park with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm BST.

How to watch Plymouth vs Sheff Wed online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship clash between Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch on Sky Sports Red Button.

Team news & squads

Plymouth team news

Plymouth Argyle's star goalkeeper Michael Cooper is touted to return to the starting lineup after spending a massive chunk of the season sidelined due to a ligament rupture. With the home side conceding 19 goals in his absence, Cooper would be hoping to solidify their performance with clean sheets.

Plymouth Argyle Predicted XI: Cooper; Kesler-Hayden, Gibson, Scarr, Miller; Randell, Houghton, Azaz; Whittaker, Hardie, Mumba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker Defenders: Pleguezuelo, Gillesphey, Gibson, Scarr, Galloway, Earley, Mumba, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Roberts, Randell, Houghton, Butcher, Cundle, Wright, Warrington, Edwards, Azaz Forwards: Miller, Whittaker, Bundu, Wright, Hardie, Waine, Issaka

Sheff Wed team news

Sheffield Wednesday are not suffering from any massive injury concerns as they travel to the Home Park to face Plymouth. Club captain Barry Bannan could return to the visitor's engine room after recovering from an injury he picked up during the international break.

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI: Dawson; Valentin, Iorfa, Diaby, Famewo; Byers, Bannan, Buckley; Musaba, Gregory, Windass



Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Vazquez, Bernard Defenders: Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Famewo, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, Bakinson, Diaby, Buckley, Hendrick, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Windass Forwards: Gassama, Musaba, Wilks, Paterson, Fletcher, Smith, Gregory

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Feb 2023 Sheff Wed 1-0 Plymouth League One 5 Oct 2022 Plymouth 2-1 Sheff Wed League One 15 Jan 2022 Sheff Wed 4-2 Plymouth League One 17 Nov 2021 Plymouth 3-0 Sheff Wed FA Cup 7 Nov 2021 Sheff Wed 0-0 Plymouth FA Cup

