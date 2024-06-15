LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will seek to extend their unbeaten home run to eight games in Major League Soccer (MLS) when they welcome Sporting Kansas City to Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

While the Galaxy come into the tie on the back of a 2-1 loss at Chicago Fire, the Wizards will look to build on their 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

MLS match between LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, MLS match between LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Gaston Brugman is ruled out with a knee injury that the Uruguayan midfielder sustained in the game against Houston Dynamo last month, joined in the treatment room by Joseph Paintsil.

Galaxy boss Greg Vanney will be banking on Riqui Puig to continue with his fine run, as the former Barcelona man now has six goals and five assists in 16 MLS games to his name.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Micovic; Yamane, Caceres, Yoshida, Aude; Delgado, Cerrillo, Puig; Pec, Berry, Perez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Ferkranus, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Perez, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Bibout

Sporting Kansas City team news

Honduras forward Alenis Vargas is away on international duty, while Daniel Rosero and Remi Walter are sidelined with hip and knee injuries, respectively.

SKC boss Peter Vermes has to also cope without long-term injury absentees Danny Flores and Logan Ndenbe.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Castellanos, Bassong; Hernandez, Radoja, Rodriguez; Russell, Agada, Tzionis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 23, 2024 Sporting KC 2-3 LA Galaxy MLS June 21, 2023 LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting KC MLS March 11, 2023 Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS September 4, 2022 LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting KC MLS August 6, 2022 Sporting KC 4-2 LA Galaxy MLS

