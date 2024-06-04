Italy vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Italy and Turkey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italy will take on Turkey in an international friendly match at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Tuesday.

Italy finished second behind England in the group stage of the Euro qualifiers. They will be up against Albania, Spain and Croatia in the group stage of the Euros and will look to make full use of their friendlies before the tournament.

Turkey narrowly edged past Croatia in the group stage of their qualifiers and will also be high on confidence ahead of the finals.

Italy vs Turkey kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Renato Dell'Ara Stadium

The match will be played at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Italy vs Turkey online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Luciano Spalletti's initial squad has been trimmed down to 24 players due to recent injuries and suspensions. Francesco Acerbi underwent groin surgery, while Giorgio Scalvini tore his ACL, joining Nicolo Zaniolo, Domenico Berardi, Destiny Udogie, and suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali on the sidelines.

Italy predicted XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco; Pellegrini, Raspadori; Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario, Provedel Defenders: Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Dimarco, Mancini, Buongiorno, Gatti, Cambiaso, Bellanova, Calafiori Midfielders: Barella, Jorginho, Cristante, Pellegrini, Frattesi, Ricci, Fagioli, Folorunsho Forwards: Chiesa, El Shaarawy, Raspadori, Scamacca, Orsolini, Retegui, Zaccagni

Turkey team news

Turkish defensive pair Caglar Soyuncu and Ridvan Yilmaz are also sidelined by injury, along with former Roma forward Cengiz Under.

However, three Italy-based players, Zeki Celik, Kenan Yildiz, and captain and Serie A midfielder of the year Hakan Çalhanoglu, are fit and available.

Turkey predicted XI: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Ayhan, Ozkacar; Calhanoglu, Ozcan; Akgun, Guler, Yildiz; Unal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Günok, Çakır, Bayındır, Alemdar Defenders: Çelik, Demiral, Kabak, Müldür, Kadıoğlu, Özkacar, Bardakcı, Akaydin, Kaplan Midfielders: Çalhanoğlu, Ayhan, Yokuşlu, Kökçü, Özcan, Yüksek, Özdemir, Uzun Forwards: Tosun, Yazıcı, Kahveci, Aktürkoğlu, Ömür, Yılmaz, Akgün, Güler, Yıldız, Aydın, Kılıçsoy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/03/22 Türkiye 2 - 3 Italy Friendly 12/06/21 Türkiye 0 - 3 Italy Euros 16/11/06 Italy 1 - 1 Türkiye Friendly 20/11/02 Italy 1 - 1 Türkiye Friendly 11/06/00 Türkiye 1 - 2 Italy Euros

