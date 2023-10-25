Bristol City vs Ipswich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wednesday night serves a fascinating Championship match-up at Ashton Gate, as Bristol City host runners-up Ipswich Town.

After the October international break, Bristol made an excellent return to action at the weekend, with a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry City thanks to summer recruit Rob Dickie's first goal for the club.

As a result, the Robins now head into this midweek round sitting eighth in the Championship table, just a point adrift of the play-off places.

Although the hosts are on a high from their victory over Coventry, Ipswich are well-rested and full of confidence themselves. The visitors sit in second position, and will be looking to keep pace with Leicester City at the top of the Championship table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bristol City vs Ipswich Town kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium

The Championship match between Bristol City and Ipswich Town will be played at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 25, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

The game has not been picked as one of the second-tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, however it can be found on the Sky Sports Red Button.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Heading into their eighth game of the Championship season, Bristol City continue to deal with somewhat of an injury crisis all over the pitch, with midfielder Jason Knight (illness), striker Nahki Wells (ankle), and defender Kal Naismith (calf) missing the win over Coventry at the weekend.

Meanwhile, defenders George Tanner, Zak Vyner and Rob Atkinson have all been out for chunks of the season through injury, as has midfielder Ayman Benerous, who, like Atkinson, is recovering from ACL injury. Summer signing Ross McCrorie has yet to make his Robins' debut, having been ruled until the turn of the year after undergoing surgery.

Bristol City possible XI: O'Leary; Gardner-Hickman, Dickie, King, Pring; Weimann, James, Sykes, Knight, Bell; Conway

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Leary, Bajic Defenders: Gardner-Hickman, Dickie, King, Pring, Robson, Idehen , Knight-Lebel, Idehen Midfielders: James, Sykes, Knight, Mehmeti Forwards: Conway, Bell, Weimann, Cornick, Yeboah

Ipswich team news

Wes Burns has been ruled out for Ipswich Town due to a shoulder injury sustained while playing for Wales against Gibraltar two weeks ago. Kayden Jackson is set to fill in on the right wing, but he was already in contention after scoring against Preston last time out. Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson is having to be patient for regular minutes since his summer move.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Jackson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Hladky, Slicker Defenders: Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien Midfielders: Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Evans, Humphreys, Luongo, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness Forwards: Chaplin, Scarlett, Hirst, Ladapo, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/3/19 Bristol City 1-1 Ipswich Town EFL Championship 29/11/18 Ipswich Town 2-3 Bristol City EFL Championship 17/3/18 Bristol City 1-0 Ipswich Town EFL Championship 30/9/17 Ipswich Town 1-3 Bristol City EFL Championship 31/12/16 Ipswich Town 2-1 Bristol City EFL Championship

