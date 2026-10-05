Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles | What are you prepared to lose today? Set a deposit limit.
Trival Valderas

Trival Valderas Overview

Florentino Perez Real Madrid 2020

Real demand ESL payment from PL Big Six

Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.

Real MadridPremier League
More
October 2026
Copa del Rey
Trival Valderas badge
Trival Valderas
TRV
Leganes badge
Leganes
LEG
More

Standings

Ligue 1 crestLigue 1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
6Frosinone crestFrosinone7412139413
W
L
W
D
W
7Cagliari crestCagliari741267-113
L
D
W
W
W
8Juventus crestJuventus732298111
L
D
W
L
D
9SSC Napoli crestSSC Napoli7313107310
L
W
D
W
L
10Torino crestTorino7313109110
W
W
D
L
W
More

Betting spotlight

Juventus vs Rennes Predictions: The hosts extend their European record
See more betting articles