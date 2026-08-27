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Egnatia

Egnatia Overview

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August 2026
Europa League Qualification
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
2
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
1
FT
agg 2 - 1
Kategoria Superiore
Vora badge
Vora
VRA
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
September 2026
Kategoria Superiore
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
Skenderbeu badge
Skenderbeu
SKE
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Standings

Kategoria Superiore crestKategoria Superiore

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Teuta Durres crestTeuta Durres21103124
W
D
2Laci crestLaci21103214
W
D
3Egnatia crestEgnatia11003033
W
4Vora crestVora11001013
W
5Vllaznia crestVllaznia20203302
D
D
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Flamengo x Botafogo - Campeonato Brasileiro - 30/08/2026
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