Egnatia Overview

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Birmingham stars Jay Stansfield and Tomoki Iwata were beaten to the 2024-25 PFA League One Player of the Year award as Richard Kone claimed the trophy.
Birmingham star Jay Stansfield is on a six-man shortlist for the League One PFA Players' Player of the Year award after an impressive season.
Tom Brady and Tom Wagner have been slammed for giving the Birmingham players an "embarrassing" dressing down after their Vertu Trophy final defeat.
NFL icon Tom Brady and Birmingham City chairman Tom Wagner sent out strong messages after their side's Vertu Trophy final loss to Peterborough United.
Peterborough United have eclipsed Barcelona in one statistic after winning the EFL Trophy with a 2-0 win over Birmingham at Wembley.