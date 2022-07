FC Barcelona: Gerüchte um Interesse an BVB-Kandidat Chukwuemeka

Barcelona have serious interest in English talent Carney Chukwuemeka, he’s appreciated as player with huge potential. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #FCB



The player is in the final year of his contract with Aston Villa and would be available for FIFA training compensation in January. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/8nr1X0bQb1