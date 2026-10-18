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Ex-Fulham star named permanent Costa Rica boss

The Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) has officially appointed legendary former captain Bryan Ruiz as the permanent manager of the men's national team following an impressive interim spell in the dugout. The 41-year-old ex-Fulham playmaker has been tasked with guiding his country back to the World Cup finals in 2030.

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호삼 하산 (Hossam Hassan)

Egypt hit with FIFA sanctions after World Cup clash

FIFA has officially handed down significant disciplinary sanctions to Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan, team manager Ibrahim Hassan, and forward Mostafa Zico. The punishments stem from a series of controversial events and heated statements following the Pharaohs' dramatic exit from the 2026 World Cup at the hands of Argentina.

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FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Messi snubbed by Ballon d'Or organizers

Lionel Messi's role at the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony has become a major talking point as the footballing world prepares for the glitzy gala in London. While the Inter Miami talisman remains in the running for the top prize, reports suggesting he would take on a ceremonial role have been firmly dismissed.

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المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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