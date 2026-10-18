US Mer نظرة عامة

Lionel Messi arrived in Oviedo alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo to receive the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The Inter Miami forward reflected on the values instilled by FC Barcelona and dedicated the prestigious honour to his late father.
The Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) has officially appointed legendary former captain Bryan Ruiz as the permanent manager of the men's national team following an impressive interim spell in the dugout. The 41-year-old ex-Fulham playmaker has been tasked with guiding his country back to the World Cup finals in 2030.
RB Leipzig head coach Martin Demichelis has paid an emotional tribute to former Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi following his international retirement. Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, the manager reflected fondly on their shared history with the national team.
FIFA has officially handed down significant disciplinary sanctions to Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan, team manager Ibrahim Hassan, and forward Mostafa Zico. The punishments stem from a series of controversial events and heated statements following the Pharaohs' dramatic exit from the 2026 World Cup at the hands of Argentina.
Argentina have been forced to scrap their scheduled November tour of Asia, prompting the national federation to arrange alternative home fixtures to close out the calendar year. Head coach Lionel Scaloni is now targeting domestic tests against Uruguay and Costa Rica as he continues reshaping his squad for the future.
Lionel Messi's role at the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony has become a major talking point as the footballing world prepares for the glitzy gala in London. While the Inter Miami talisman remains in the running for the top prize, reports suggesting he would take on a ceremonial role have been firmly dismissed.