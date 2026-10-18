US Monistrol نظرة عامة

Paris Saint-Germain’s impressive Champions League form has been overshadowed by a catastrophic injury list following their recent 4-2 victory over Barcelona. Luis Enrique faces a massive selection headache as three key starters are now unavailable for a crucial run of fixtures.
Cristiano Ronaldo has led the global football community in offering support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the winger's devastating knee injury. The Paris Saint-Germain star is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the worst possible news for the Ligue 1 giants.
Barcelona have been dealt a significant injury blow with the news that Dani Olmo is set for a spell on the sidelines. The Spanish playmaker sustained a muscle problem during the Catalan club's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, and will now miss a crucial run of fixtures for Hansi Flick's side.
Anthony Gordon has delivered a remarkably candid assessment of Barcelona's high-stakes Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledging that the reigning champions remain the gold standard in Europe. Despite a spirited display from the Catalan side, Gordon noted that their opponents possessed a level of sustained intensity that Hansi Flick’s men could not match over the full 90 minutes.
Lamine Yamal reached a historic milestone despite Barcelona suffering a 4-2 defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. The 19-year-old winger netted his 13th UEFA Champions League goal, matching Kylian Mbappe's record for the most goals scored by a teenager in the competition.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery after suffering a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory over Barcelona. The Georgia international was forced off in the second half as PSG were handed a major triple injury blow.