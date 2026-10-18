US Monistrol نظرة عامة

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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3

Ronaldo backs Kvaratskhelia after ACL blow

Cristiano Ronaldo has led the global football community in offering support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the winger's devastating knee injury. The Paris Saint-Germain star is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the worst possible news for the Ligue 1 giants.

C. RonaldoK. Kvaratskhelia
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONA

Olmo ruled out of El Clasico for Barca

Barcelona have been dealt a significant injury blow with the news that Dani Olmo is set for a spell on the sidelines. The Spanish playmaker sustained a muscle problem during the Catalan club's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, and will now miss a crucial run of fixtures for Hansi Flick's side.

D. OlmoBarcelona
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONA

Gordon: PSG had more quality than Barca

Anthony Gordon has delivered a remarkably candid assessment of Barcelona's high-stakes Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, acknowledging that the reigning champions remain the gold standard in Europe. Despite a spirited display from the Catalan side, Gordon noted that their opponents possessed a level of sustained intensity that Hansi Flick’s men could not match over the full 90 minutes.

A. GordonBarcelona
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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FEU
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المزيد

الترتيب

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1Lyon crestLyon7421135814
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2Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain7421149514
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3Paris FC crestParis FC7421127514
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4Lille crestLille7421105514
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5Monaco crestMonaco7421106414
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PSG vs Barcelona Predictions: European giants to serve up a goal fest
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