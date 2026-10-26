Third hat-trick in 26 days! Nicolo Tresoldi continues breathtaking run

Tresoldi scored all three goals as Club Brugge beat VV St. Truiden 3-2 in the Jupiler Pro League, extending his remarkable recent run.

On the second matchday of the Champions League, the striker scored three against Inter Milan (4-3). He also hit a hat-trick for Germany's under-21 national team against Malta (4-1) at the end of September. That's three hat-tricks in the past 26 days.

Seven of the 22-year-old's goals for Brugge have come in four matches in October. He has 12 in 14 matches this season.

Against St. Truiden, Tresoldi struck with his left foot and then his right shortly before half-time (41st, 43rd), giving the defending champions a 2-0 lead at the break. Ilias Sebaoui pulled one back for the visitors from the penalty spot (55th), but Tresoldi restored the two-goal lead in the 75th minute. Shogo Taniguchi scored another consolation goal for St. Truiden in added time (90+3).

"It feels a little different, but three goals are always something special. I get to take another match ball home," said the under-21 international, before getting into his parents' car with the ball in his hand.

That win keeps second-placed Brugge on the heels of leaders KAA Gent, with one point between them after nine matchdays. Tresoldi is joint top of the goalscoring chart with Westerlo's Norman Bassette, both on seven goals.

How long is Nicolo Tresoldi under contract at Brugge?

In 2025, Tresoldi joined Brugge from Hannover 96 for €7.5 million. His contract there runs until 2029. His performances are attracting interest, however. Several big-name clubs are reportedly pursuing him intensively. Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with him in recent months, while AC Milan are now said to be particularly keen to sign the goalscorer.

The Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that a transfer for Tresoldi had become a personal priority for club owner Gerry Cardinale. The American instructed the club's sporting management to explore the terms of a possible transfer well before Tresoldi scored three against local rivals Inter in the Champions League. The club then contacted Tresoldi's advisers to sound them out about a deal.

For his part, Cardinale reportedly wants personal updates on progress. Whether the club will try to sign Tresoldi in January or wait until next summer remains unclear.

Tresoldi's characteristics fit Milan's plans. After several disappointing years on the pitch, the club want to build a great team again. Currently fourth in Serie A, Milan are focusing on players who have already reached a certain level but still have room to develop. According to the Gazzetta, various scouting reports say Tresoldi fits that description.

Nicolo Tresoldi could play for Germany, Italy and Argentina

As an ardent Milan fan, Tresoldi is determined to wear the red-and-black shirt during his career, a potential advantage for the Rossoneri, as his father Emanuele Tresoldi recently revealed: "He fell in love with Kaka, Inzaghi and Pato, and it was impossible to talk him out of it." A move to Inter would therefore be difficult: "I'm not sure he would accept it. His feelings as a fan could win out. His dream is to wear the AC Milan shirt."

So far, Tresoldi has won the Belgian league title and the Super Cup with Brugge.

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If Tresoldi moves, his next club won't be the only decision attracting interest. He must also decide whether he would rather play for the Germany national team or the Squadra Azzurra. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp recently left him out of his 44-man squad, but Tresoldi played for Germany's under-21s, for whom he has already scored 16 goals in 27 international matches. He does not want to decide his international future until after the junior European Championship next summer. His Argentine mother also makes him eligible to play for the Albiceleste.



