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imago-sport-1084875137.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Bart DHanis
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Much-maligned former Ajax player is now the main man in the Champions League: ‘He is unstoppable’

Club Brugge vs Lens
Club Brugge
Lens
Champions League

Carlos Forbs is the main man in Belgium. The Portuguese forward contributed a goal and an assist in Club Brugge's 3-0 win over RC Lens on Wednesday evening, earning praise from the Belgian media.

Brugge endured a difficult first half before Hans Vanaken tapped in to put them 1-0 up in first-half stoppage time.

After the break, Forbs stole the show at the Jan Breydelstadion. The former Ajax player helped create the second goal with a burst of pace and a cross, then scored the third himself.

Manager Ivan Leko praised the winger afterwards. "He's simply fantastic to have in the squad. He has so much pace, quality on the ball and is dangerous one-on-one."

"He has changed from a player who produces moments of brilliance into a very complete, consistent player who also defends and plays for the team. I'm so happy for him," the manager concluded. Forbs had also played an important role for Club Brugge last week, providing three assists against Inter in a 4-3 win.

La Dernière Heure gave him a 7.5 for his performance. "He came alive after the break and was then unstoppable: he provided the assist for Seys's goal to make it 2-0 and scored himself to make it 3-0." Het Nieuwsblad also gave him an 8.

In the summer of 2022, then technical director Sven Mislintat brought Forbs to Ajax for €14 million. He never found his feet in Amsterdam, however, and Ajax sold him to Club Brugge for €6 million two seasons ago.

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