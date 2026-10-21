As Het Nieuwsblad reports, Germany's Under-21 captain secured a lucrative sell-on share when he moved from Hannover 96 to the Belgian champions: Tresoldi is reportedly entitled to twelve per cent of any transfer profit.

The forward joined Club Brugge from Hannover in the summer of 2025 for €7.5 million. He is now one of Europe's most sought-after players, with his potential transfer fee estimated at more than €50 million. According to reports, Club Brugge had already set an asking price of €35 million in the summer. Tresoldi's contract runs until 2029.

While Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been linked with Tresoldi in recent months, AC Milan are now said to be leading the push to sign the striker.

Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that a transfer for Tresoldi had become a personal priority for club owner Gerry Cardinale. The American had instructed the sporting management to explore the terms of a possible transfer long before Tresoldi's impressive three-goal display against local rivals Inter in the Champions League last week. The club then contacted Tresoldi's advisers to sound them out about a deal.

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With Cardinale demanding personal updates on any progress, it remains unclear whether Milan will attempt to sign the 22-year-old in January or wait until next summer.

Tresoldi has the characteristics Milan are looking for. After disappointing years on the pitch, Milan want to build a great team again. The current fourth-placed side in Serie A are therefore targeting players who have already reached a certain level but still have room to develop. According to the Gazzetta, various scouting reports say Tresoldi fits that description.

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Nicolo Tresoldi is an ardent Milan fan

For the Rossoneri, Tresoldi's allegiance may offer a particular advantage: he is an ardent Milan fan and is determined to wear the red-and-black shirt at some point in his career, as his father Emanuele Tresoldi recently revealed: "He fell in love with Kaka, Inzaghi and Pato – and it was impossible to talk him out of it." A move to Inter would therefore be difficult: "I'm not sure he would accept it. His feelings as a fan could prevail. His dream is to wear the AC Milan shirt."

Tresoldi has so far won the Belgian championship and the Super Cup with Club Brugge. He has scored 32 goals and provided another 9 assists in 70 appearances for the capital club.

Should Tresoldi move, his next club is not the only question attracting interest: there is also keen anticipation of his decision on whether he would prefer to play for Germany or the Squadra Azzurra. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp recently left him out of his 44-man squad. At the same time, Tresoldi played for Germany's Under-21s, for whom he has already scored 16 goals in 27 international appearances. He does not want to decide his international future until after the European Under-21 Championship next summer. His Argentine mother also makes him eligible to play for the Albiceleste.