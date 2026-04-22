Charvein نظرة عامة

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Alex Iwobi Victor Osimhen Beast Mode On podcast

‘Cheating just to win’ - Iwobi on why Osimhen is world-class

Alex Iwobi has explained what makes Nigeria international team-mate Victor Osimhen special, with the Galatasaray striker so determined to be a world-class operator that he is “cheating just to win” in training. Speaking on the Beast Mode On Podcast, Fulham playmaker Iwobi has also revealed what it is like having legendary ex-Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton and Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha as an uncle.

V. OsimhenA. Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Beast Mode On Podcast GFX

🎥 | Iwobi on leaving Arsenal, facing Messi & more

Abebayo Akinfenwa is joined by Alex Iwobi on the Beast Mode On Podcast as the Fulham winger discusses his journey from the Arsenal academy to becoming a regular in the Premier League and making his mark on the international stage with Nigeria. The 29-year-old also talks about his duels with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a host of other compelling topics.

ExclusiveA. Iwobi
Iran

Egypt and Iran reveal alternative World Cup participation plan With the final whistle on their group stage fortunes blowing, both Egypt and Iran have unveiled a contingency bluepri

Doubts surround the Iranian national team ahead of the World Cup. As the final whistle approaches for football’s showpiece event, observers in Tehran and beyond sense a palpable unease about the team’s readiness. Concerns range from the squad’s defensive fragility to the lingering effects of domestic political pressures that have shadowed its preparations. Analysts point out that the side has struggled to find consistency in high-profile friendlies, and the coaching staff’s public silence only amplifies the uncertainty. Fans, who have seen their team qualify for a record sixth consecutive tournament, now wonder whether the squad can silence the sceptics when the first match kicks off.

Iran vs NigeriaIran
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

A group of workers from the Woolwich Arsenal Armanent Factory, who called themselves Dial Square, formed a football team in 1886. They would later rename themselves to Royal Arsenal in the same year. In 1893, the club was renamed to Woolwich Arsenal, before finally being named just Arsenal in 1919, six years after they moved to Highbury.

American billionaire Enos Stanley Kroenke is the owner of Arsenal, purchasing the club via Arsenal Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

The Emirates Stadium is the name of Arsenal's stadium. It has been the team's home ground since 2006, replacing Highbury, which served as Arsenal's home venue from 1913.

The Emirates Stadium has a capacity of 60,704 and is among the UK's biggest football venues.

Arsenal have won 48 trophies till date, including 13 league titles and a record 14 FA Cups.

Arsenal have 13 English top flight titles to their name, making them the third-most successful team behind Man Utd and Liverpool. They, however, won their last title over two decades ago.

London-born Irish defender David O'Leary sits at the top of the list for most Arsenal appearances in history. O'Leary spent 18 years at the club and made 722 appearances in all competitions, ahead of Tony Adams, George Armstrong, and Lee Dixon.

Thierry Henry is Arsenal's leading goalscorer of all-time with 228 goals in 377 games. No other Arsenal player has scored over 200 goals for the club, with Ian Wright sitting in second place (185 goals in 288 games).

Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Dennis Bergkamp, Mesut Ozil, Robert Pires, and Robin van Persie are among the popular footballing names to have played for Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery, George Graham, and Herbert Chapman are among the biggest names to have been in charge of Arsenal throughout their notable history.

Arsenal have a pretty unique nickname, called The Gunners. This nickname is a reference to the club's origins in the late 19th century, when a group of workers from the Royal Arsenal armanent factory in Woolwich formed the club. That's also the reason why the Arsenal badge includes a cannon.

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