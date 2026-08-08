Contact us

Goal is the world’s largest online football destination, covering the biggest teams, players and leagues.
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Contact Email: admin@goal.com
UK Club Correspondents
Correspondents' email: firstname.lastname@goal.com
- Chelsea – Nizaar Kinsella
- Liverpool – Neil Jones
- Manchester City - Jonathan Smith
- Arsenal – Charles Watts
- Manchester United – Charlotte Duncker
International Correspondents
- Barcelona - TBA
- Real Madrid - Mario Cortegana
- Juventus – Romeo Agresti
- Bayern Munich – Dennis Melzer
- PSG - Benjamin Quarez
International English Language Edition Editors
- South-East Asia – Stefan Coerts
- GCC – Ahmet Yavuz
- Africa Managing Editor – Steve Blues
Commercial Enquiries
- Email: editor@goal.com