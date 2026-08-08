18 yaşın üzerinde misiniz?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

Bahis içeriklerini görüntülemek için gerekli yaşta değilsiniz. Ana sayfaya yönlendirileceksiniz.

Goal.com
CanlıBiletler

Contact us

Goal is the world’s largest online football destination, covering the biggest teams, players and leagues.

Address 

Football Co Media Limited
72 Dean St
London
W1D 3SG

Contact Email: admin@goal.com

UK Club Correspondents 

Correspondents' email: firstname.lastname@goal.com 

  • Chelsea – Nizaar Kinsella  
  • Liverpool – Neil Jones 
  • Manchester City - Jonathan Smith
  • Arsenal – Charles Watts
  • Manchester United – Charlotte Duncker

International Correspondents 

  • Barcelona - TBA
  • Real Madrid - Mario Cortegana
  • Juventus – Romeo Agresti 
  • Bayern Munich – Dennis Melzer 
  • PSG - Benjamin Quarez

International English Language Edition Editors 

  • South-East Asia – Stefan Coerts
  • GCC – Ahmet Yavuz 
  • Africa Managing Editor – Steve Blues

Commercial Enquiries 

  • Email: editor@goal.com