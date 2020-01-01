Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Sörloth Şef mutfakta!
Ryan Giggs de tuvalet kağıdı sektirme akımına katılanlardan...
🔥⚽️ #RyanGiggs’ #ToiletPaperChallenge... @WesBrown24 over to you! pic.twitter.com/EAGx8iiRgR— Hotel Football (@hotelfootballuk) April 9, 2020
Fenerbahçeli futbolcuların evde çocukları ve evcil hayvanlarıyla antrenman programı...
Çalışmalarımızı sürdürüyoruz. 💪 pic.twitter.com/xfOXbpoZFY— Fenerbahçe SK - 🏠#EvdeKal (@Fenerbahce) April 9, 2020
Uğurcan Çakır pası Sörloth'a attı. Alexander Şef'in menüsünde bu akşam neler var?
#UğurcanÇakır ➡️ #AlexanderSörloth 👨🍳🍛🥘 @Vestel’le #MutfakPasları yarın 18:00'de! 🔴🔵 #EvdeKal🏡 pic.twitter.com/U3HnzF3vWo— Trabzonspor Kulübü #EvdeKal🏡 (@Trabzonspor) April 9, 2020
Eski hokey oyuncusu Jeremy Roenick'in 'evde kal' parkuru!
Staying active to cancel out my quarantine snacks! I challenge @PKSubban1 @TJOshie77 @JManziel2 @ericstonestreet to be a #AtHomeAllStar by @SInow.💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/R1G4ATNPCP— Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) April 8, 2020
Ekselanslarından mesaj var: Yarın, bugünden daha güzel olacak!
We are UNITED IN HOPE💚💜 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lDKJJPgFJw— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 9, 2020
Andy Murray ve eşi Kim'den yeni bir akım: 100 vole! Bakalım Federer ve eşi Mirka'dan bir cevap gelecek mi?
A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 💯 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video 🙄, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...🎾 pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy için işler biraz çığrından çıktı...
💪 Aston Villa'nın yıldızı Rushian Hepburn-Murphy antrenmanlara devam ediyor.— mackolik #EvdeKal (@mackolik) April 10, 2020
Sürpriz sonlu... 🤣pic.twitter.com/aI047s1cxL
Stephen Curry, Oakland'da koronavirüs ile mücadele eden hemşirelerle görüntülü konuşarak destek oldu.
“I love it. I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together. Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.” -@StephenCurry30 https://t.co/uGQt9RXMrY— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2020