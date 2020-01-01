Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Sörloth Şef mutfakta!

Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle tüm spor faaliyetleri dururken kulüpler ve sporcular boş durmadı...

Ryan Giggs de tuvalet kağıdı sektirme akımına katılanlardan...

Fenerbahçeli futbolcuların evde çocukları ve evcil hayvanlarıyla antrenman programı...

Uğurcan Çakır pası Sörloth'a attı. Alexander Şef'in menüsünde bu akşam neler var?

Eski hokey oyuncusu Jeremy Roenick'in 'evde kal' parkuru!

Ekselanslarından mesaj var: Yarın, bugünden daha güzel olacak!

Andy Murray ve eşi Kim'den yeni bir akım: 100 vole! Bakalım Federer ve eşi Mirka'dan bir cevap gelecek mi?

A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 💯 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video 🙄, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...🎾 pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy için işler biraz çığrından çıktı...

💪 Aston Villa'nın yıldızı Rushian Hepburn-Murphy antrenmanlara devam ediyor.



Sürpriz sonlu... 🤣pic.twitter.com/aI047s1cxL — mackolik #EvdeKal (@mackolik) April 10, 2020

Stephen Curry, Oakland'da koronavirüs ile mücadele eden hemşirelerle görüntülü konuşarak destek oldu.