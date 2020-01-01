Koronavirüs

Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Klopp sözünü tuttu

Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle tüm spor faaliyetleri dururken kulüpler ve sporcular boş durmadı...

Paul Pogba annesi olsa bile rakip tanımıyor…

Petr Cech, kaleciler için farklı bir antrenman yöntemi gösterdi ve onlara meydan okudu…

Fenerbahçe’nin ev antrenmanları sürüyor…

Romelu Lukaku çocukluğuna döndü…

Jürgen Klopp sözünü tuttu ve kravat bağlamayı öğrendi…

Biliyoruz Müller, çok sıkıldın…

Chelsea’nin 27 yaşındaki futbolcusu Antonio Rüdiger, Berlin’de doğduğu hastanenin üç aylık gıda masraflarını karşılayacak…

