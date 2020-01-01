Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Klopp sözünü tuttu

Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle tüm spor faaliyetleri dururken kulüpler ve sporcular boş durmadı...

Paul Pogba annesi olsa bile rakip tanımıyor…

Anyone can get nutmegged....even @paulpogba's mother 😂



Via IG/ PaulPogba

Petr Cech, kaleciler için farklı bir antrenman yöntemi gösterdi ve onlara meydan okudu…

Petr Cech with a new challenge for all you goalies out there 👀



📸: petrcech / IG

’nin ev antrenmanları sürüyor…

Romelu Lukaku çocukluğuna döndü…

Major throwback here...



Romelu Lukaku says this was his first training camp with RSC Anderlecht - in 2006/07. pic.twitter.com/RnKeiUrkzl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 21, 2020

Jürgen Klopp sözünü tuttu ve kravat bağlamayı öğrendi…

Jürgen Klopp karantina günlerindeki hedefini gerçekleştirdi ve kravat bağlamayı öğrendi. 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/7I53s7d0vd — mackolik #EvdeKal (@mackolik) April 20, 2020

Biliyoruz Müller, çok sıkıldın…

Thomas Muller is now a chicken 🐔pic.twitter.com/j10ZKdA21t — Goal (@goal) April 22, 2020

’nin 27 yaşındaki futbolcusu Antonio Rüdiger, Berlin’de doğduğu hastanenin üç aylık gıda masraflarını karşılayacak…