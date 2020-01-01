Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Klopp sözünü tuttu
Paul Pogba annesi olsa bile rakip tanımıyor…
Anyone can get nutmegged....even @paulpogba's mother 😂— International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) April 21, 2020
Via IG/ PaulPogba pic.twitter.com/PQ3yvCYopm
Petr Cech, kaleciler için farklı bir antrenman yöntemi gösterdi ve onlara meydan okudu…
Petr Cech with a new challenge for all you goalies out there 👀— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 21, 2020
📸: petrcech / IG pic.twitter.com/Lc9TIVIW1r
Fenerbahçe’nin ev antrenmanları sürüyor…
Çalışmalarımızı sürdürüyoruz. 💪 pic.twitter.com/xIOvkEYSXs— Fenerbahçe SK - 🏠#EvdeKal (@Fenerbahce) April 21, 2020
Romelu Lukaku çocukluğuna döndü…
Major throwback here...— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 21, 2020
Romelu Lukaku says this was his first training camp with RSC Anderlecht - in 2006/07. pic.twitter.com/RnKeiUrkzl
Jürgen Klopp sözünü tuttu ve kravat bağlamayı öğrendi…
Jürgen Klopp karantina günlerindeki hedefini gerçekleştirdi ve kravat bağlamayı öğrendi. 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/7I53s7d0vd— mackolik #EvdeKal (@mackolik) April 20, 2020
Biliyoruz Müller, çok sıkıldın…
Thomas Muller is now a chicken 🐔pic.twitter.com/j10ZKdA21t— Goal (@goal) April 22, 2020
Chelsea’nin 27 yaşındaki futbolcusu Antonio Rüdiger, Berlin’de doğduğu hastanenin üç aylık gıda masraflarını karşılayacak…
🙏 "I’m very thankful for everything Berlin has given me... now I have the possibility to give something back."— standardsport (@standardsport) April 22, 2020
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will cover three months' worth of catering costs at the hospital where he was born
✍ @JackRosser_ https://t.co/xX7fSpqh9O