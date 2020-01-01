Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Depay, Van Dijk'a şarkı yazdı

Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle tüm spor faaliyetleri dururken kulüpler ve sporcular boş durmadı...

Romelu Lukaku’dan ‘yaptıklarımı tekrar et’ şakası…

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 2-0’dan gelip maçı çevirdi ve Raheem Sterling’i 3-2 mağlup etti…

“What a goal?!” 🙄



Trent Alexander-Arnold comes back from 2-0 down to beat Raheem Sterling in the #ePremierLeague semi-finals 🎮pic.twitter.com/7vPj25dqoX — Goal (@goal) April 25, 2020

Sergio Agüero, ’Konsol oyunları hiç gerçekçi değil’ tezini çürütüyor…

Mason Mount’ın karantina stilini nasıl buldunuz?

Mason Mount had time to grow a moustache 😂💈



📷 @masonmount_10 pic.twitter.com/KhWqPvAHwV — IGICU SPORTS (@IGICUSPORTS) April 25, 2020

Memphis Depay'dan vatandaşı Virgil van Dijk'a rap şarkısı: "Keşke 'a değil de 'a gitseydin..."

🎤 "I wish you signed man... Not for Liverpool but for Man Utd"



Just @Memphis rapping a tribute to Dutch team-mate @VirgilvDijk... 👀pic.twitter.com/ZcQUYAgVoB — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 26, 2020

2000’e yakın Borussia taraftarları, ’nın seyircisiz oynanması halinde tribünlerde kartondan fotoğrafları yer alsın diye sanal bilet satın aldı…

Borussia Monchengladbach fans have paid for cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill the stadium if Bundesliga matches resume behind closed doors.



Some 2,000 are already in place with at least another 6,000 on the way 👏 pic.twitter.com/vvPHzW02KJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2020

Teknik Direktörü Jose Mourinho, karantina sürecinde tek başına formunu korurken…