Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Depay, Van Dijk'a şarkı yazdı
Romelu Lukaku’dan ‘yaptıklarımı tekrar et’ şakası…
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gg3Uivcjgr— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) April 25, 2020
Trent Alexander-Arnold, 2-0’dan gelip maçı çevirdi ve Raheem Sterling’i 3-2 mağlup etti…
“What a goal?!” 🙄— Goal (@goal) April 25, 2020
Trent Alexander-Arnold comes back from 2-0 down to beat Raheem Sterling in the #ePremierLeague semi-finals 🎮pic.twitter.com/7vPj25dqoX
Sergio Agüero, ’Konsol oyunları hiç gerçekçi değil’ tezini çürütüyor…
Oyunda Agüero: 🙆♂️— mackolik #EvdeKal (@mackolik) April 26, 2020
Gerçekte Agüero: 🙆♂️pic.twitter.com/Uine6lI3OR
Mason Mount’ın karantina stilini nasıl buldunuz?
Mason Mount had time to grow a moustache 😂💈— IGICU SPORTS (@IGICUSPORTS) April 25, 2020
📷 @masonmount_10 pic.twitter.com/KhWqPvAHwV
Memphis Depay'dan vatandaşı Virgil van Dijk'a rap şarkısı: "Keşke Liverpool'a değil de Manchester United'a gitseydin..."
🎤 "I wish you signed man... Not for Liverpool but for Man Utd"— Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 26, 2020
Just @Memphis rapping a tribute to Dutch team-mate @VirgilvDijk... 👀pic.twitter.com/ZcQUYAgVoB
2000’e yakın Borussia Mönchengladbach taraftarları, Bundesliga’nın seyircisiz oynanması halinde tribünlerde kartondan fotoğrafları yer alsın diye sanal bilet satın aldı…
Borussia Monchengladbach fans have paid for cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill the stadium if Bundesliga matches resume behind closed doors.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2020
Some 2,000 are already in place with at least another 6,000 on the way 👏 pic.twitter.com/vvPHzW02KJ
Tottenham Teknik Direktörü Jose Mourinho, karantina sürecinde tek başına formunu korurken…
Jose Mourinho spotted hard at work this morning jogging in north London. Good social distancing! This week he’ll be delivering food to the #thfc stadium for health workers & those in local area. Stadium currently being used by NHS & as a food distribution centre pic.twitter.com/oQQOIBZSF7— Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) April 25, 2020