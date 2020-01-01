Koronavirüs

Sporda Karantina Günlükleri: Depay, Van Dijk'a şarkı yazdı

Son güncelleme
Yorum()
Getty Images
Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle tüm spor faaliyetleri dururken kulüpler ve sporcular boş durmadı...

Romelu Lukaku’dan ‘yaptıklarımı tekrar et’ şakası…

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 2-0’dan gelip maçı çevirdi ve Raheem Sterling’i 3-2 mağlup etti…

Sergio Agüero, ’Konsol oyunları hiç gerçekçi değil’ tezini çürütüyor…

Mason Mount’ın karantina stilini nasıl buldunuz?

Memphis Depay'dan vatandaşı Virgil van Dijk'a rap şarkısı: "Keşke Liverpool'a değil de Manchester United'a gitseydin..."

2000’e yakın Borussia Mönchengladbach taraftarları, Bundesliga’nın seyircisiz oynanması halinde tribünlerde kartondan fotoğrafları yer alsın diye sanal bilet satın aldı…

Tottenham Teknik Direktörü Jose Mourinho, karantina sürecinde tek başına formunu korurken…

Kapat