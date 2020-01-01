Omar Elabdellaoui, Olympiakos'a veda etti
Galatasaray'ın transfer listesinde yer aldığı iddia edilen Omar Elabdellaoui, Olympiakos'tan ayrıldığını açıkladı.
Norveçli futbolcu, Instagram hesabı üzerinden yaptığı paylaşımda kulübe ve taraftarlarına minnettar olduğunu dile getirirken, "Bu muhteşem kulübün kaptanlığını yapmak benim için şerefti. Sayenizde hayallerimi gerçekleştirdim ve birçok kupa kazandım. Şimdi yollarımızı ayırma zamanı geldi. Bunları gözyaşları içinde yazıyorum. Hiçbir kelime bu takımda oynamanın ve kaptanlık yapmanın hissettirdiklerini anlatamaz. Olympiakos ve Atina her zaman kalbimde olacak. Buraya genç bir futbolcu olarak geldim ancak bir taraftar olarak ayrılıyorum" ifadelerini kullandı.
This is the most difficult post I have ever made. First of all: It has been an honor to be the captain for this massive club - Especially this season where we had the best season in recent history. I would like to dedicate this last post as a token of gratitude: Thanks to this club some of my biggest dreams as an athlete has come true. I’ve won championships, cup trophies, played in Europe and the captain of a top club in Europe. Now the time to part ways has come and I am writing this with tears in my eyes. Words cannot describe how privileged I have been to play and captain this team. The last 6 years have been an amazing adventure. And I will cherish every moment of it. I have to give my thanks to the president for his continued trust in me - No man has worked harder for this club and your everlasting love serves as an inspiration to anyone with love for Olympiakos. The coaches for helping me develop as a footballer - Especially Pedro Martins and his staff that has helped me become the player I am today. And thank you to my teammates, what a journey this has been - I couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved together over the last years. And to the rest of the staff in the organization that I have not mentioned: you deserve the highest praise: I have not forgotten you And I will always remember you This club as an organization deserves more praise than what this post can give, but I am forever grateful for everything you have given me over the last 6 years - both on and off the pitch. I have made friends for life and memories I will cherish forever. Olympiakos and Athens will always be close to my heart: I came as a young player, but I leave as a fan. Thank you. Finally to the fans: I really cannot thank you enough. You have supported us through thick and thin. You have been the 12th man. Words cannot describe what you mean to me and the team. Thank you for these years. I know we will meet again in the future. @olympiacosfc