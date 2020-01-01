FIFA Ultimate Team: En yaratıcı takım isimleri
Yorum()
Getty/EA Sports
FIFA 2021 piyasaya sürülürken, Ultimate Team'de birçoğunuz takım adı bulmakta zorlanıyorsanız eğer, size oldukça faydalı olacak fikirler sunuyoruz.
Goal, ilham alacağınız birkaç yaratıcı takım adını sizin için derledi.
İşte FIFA Ultimate Team'de yer alan yaratıcı takım isimleri...
50. Turkish De Ligt
49. Lahmageddon
48. Sons of Pitches
47. Pjanic At The Isco
46. Going Toulouse
45. Bacuna Matata
44. Not Got A Kalou
43. Boca Seniors
42. Baines on Toast
41. Run The Kewells
40. Real Sosobad
39. Ctrl Alt De Laet
38. Boom Xhakalaca
37. Ansu FUTi
36. Lord of the Ings
35. Krul and the Gang
34. FC Copenbadly
33. Lads On Toure
32. For Fuchs Sake
31. Tea & Busquets
30. Salt and Pepe
29. Ninja Skrtels
28. Sheffield Thursday
27. Robben You Blind
26. Game of Stones
25. Delph & Safety
24. CamavingaBoys
23. Show Me Da Mane
22. Dukes of Hazard
21. Enter Shaqiri
20. Schneiderlin DMs
19. Haaland Security
18. It Is Howedes
17. My Little Bony
16. Nice to Michu
15. Men Behaving Chadli
14. Mean Goals
13. Leave My Arcelona
12. Ibracadabra
11. Pepe Pig
10. Borussia Teeth
9. Blink 1 Eto'o
8. Bayer Neverlosen
7. Part Vole
6. Giroud Sandstorm
5. Tekkerslovakia
4. Reus Krispies
3. Cesc Pistols
2. Pique Blinders
1. Balotellitubbies