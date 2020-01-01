FIFA 21

FIFA Ultimate Team: En yaratıcı takım isimleri

Yorum()
Kylian Mbappe FIFA 21
Getty/EA Sports
FIFA Ultimate Team için isim bulmak oldukça zorlu bir süreçtir. Ancak size ilham vermesi için en yaratıcı isimleri derledik.

FIFA 2021 piyasaya sürülürken, Ultimate Team'de birçoğunuz takım adı bulmakta zorlanıyorsanız eğer, size oldukça faydalı olacak fikirler sunuyoruz.

Goal, ilham alacağınız birkaç yaratıcı takım adını sizin için derledi.

İşte FIFA Ultimate Team'de yer alan yaratıcı takım isimleri...

Editörün Seçtikleri

Daha fazla takım

    50. Turkish De Ligt

    49. Lahmageddon

    48. Sons of Pitches

    47. Pjanic At The Isco

    Miralem Pjanic Juventus

    46. Going Toulouse

    45. Bacuna Matata

    44. Not Got A Kalou

    43. Boca Seniors

    42. Baines on Toast

    41. Run The Kewells

    40. Real Sosobad

    39. Ctrl Alt De Laet

    38. Boom Xhakalaca

    Lacazette Xhaka Arsenal 2020

    37. Ansu FUTi

    36. Lord of the Ings

    35. Krul and the Gang

    34. FC Copenbadly

    33. Lads On Toure

    32. For Fuchs Sake

    31. Tea & Busquets

    Sergio Busquets Barcelona 2019-20

    30. Salt and Pepe

    29. Ninja Skrtels

    28. Sheffield Thursday

    27. Robben You Blind

    26. Game of Stones

    25. Delph & Safety

    24. CamavingaBoys

    23. Show Me Da Mane

    22. Dukes of Hazard

    Eden Hazard Real Madrid 2019-20

    21. Enter Shaqiri

    20. Schneiderlin DMs

    19. Haaland Security

    18. It Is Howedes

    17. My Little Bony

    16. Nice to Michu

    15. Men Behaving Chadli

    Nacer Chadli Belgium 2018

    14. Mean Goals

    13. Leave My Arcelona

    12. Ibracadabra

    11. Pepe Pig

    10. Borussia Teeth

    9. Blink 1 Eto'o

    8. Bayer Neverlosen

    7. Part Vole

    6. Giroud Sandstorm

    Olivier Giroud Chelsea 2019-20

    5. Tekkerslovakia

    4. Reus Krispies

    3. Cesc Pistols

    2. Pique Blinders

    1. Balotellitubbies

    Mario Balotelli, Brescia

    Kapat