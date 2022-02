Enes Ünal, Avrupa'da Robert Lewandowski'nin ardına yerleşti

7 - Players with most goals scored in top five European leagues since January 1st, 2022:



7 - @lewy_official 🇵🇱

6 - @AngelCorrea32 🇦🇷

6 - @EnesUnal16 🇹🇷

6 - @ciroimmobile 🇮🇹



Inspired. pic.twitter.com/KB54U8HzAQ