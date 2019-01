เริ่มต้นใหม่! บาลา กล่าวซึ้งหลังไม่อยู่ในแผนบีจีพียู

I would like to say thanks very much for this big team which I had the opportunity to give my soul. Each game played, each goal reached, each breathe in the pitch gaved was since first minute till now. Time to move and start a new chapter, new history and new time. Special thanks to the president, all staff, the coachs and all supports. You all will be in my heart. Thanks Bangkok Glass#bgfc#thaileague

A post shared by David Bala | The Prince👑 (@davidbala99) on Jan 18, 2019 at 6:43am PST