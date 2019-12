'EPL 독주' 리버풀, 맨유-아스널 합친 승점과 동률 이루다

Trent Alexander-Arnold for LFC vs. Leicester: • Most touches (105) • Most crosses (17) • Most assists (2) • =Most chances created (3) Andy Robertson for LFC vs. Leicester: • Most recoveries (14) • Most clearances (5) • Most tackles (4) • =Most interceptions (2) 😳 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1210324266400522240/photo/1