'30분이면 충분' 아다마, 웨스트 햄 측면 파괴하다

Adama Traore's game by numbers vs. West Ham: 100% take-ons completed 100% aerials won 24 minutes on pitch 17 touches 4 take-ons completed 1 chance created 1 assist Game-changer on the right flank. 늑대 얼굴 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1274412730032717825/photo/1