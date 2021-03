'3골 기점' 외데고르, 아스널에 결핍된 창의성 채워주다

Martin Ødegaard’s game by numbers vs. West Ham: 93% pass accuracy 95 touches 16 penalty area entries (most) 9 crosses (most) 6 duels won 5 touches in opp. box 4 take-ons (most) 4 chances created (most) 3 shots 2 fouls won 1 shot on target Impressed. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1373681504233132036/photo/1