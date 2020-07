'2도움' 푸츠, 바르사의 새로운 희망으로 떠오르다

Riqui Puig created 3 big chances against Alavés -it was the first time a Barcelona player not named Messi created that many in a single match since April 29 2018. Since then, Lionel Messi created 3 or more big chances in a match for Barcelona on 9 occasions in all competitions. https://twitter.com/MediaBarcaTimes/status/1285167185569054721/photo/1