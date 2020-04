'플릭의 남자' 알폰소, 바이에른 명품 측면 수비수 계보 이어나간다

🗣️ @AlphonsoDavies "I am very happy. #FCBayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it's a dream come true to play here. I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club." #Davies2025 ✌👌✌🖐 https://twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1252269565834407938/photo/1