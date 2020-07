'플레이메이커' 메시, 경기 지배하다... 최다 도움 신기록

Lionel Messi for Barcelona against Villarreal: ❍ Most touches (113) ❍ Most duels (10) ❍ Most chances created (6) ❍ Most shots (4) ❍ Most take-ons completed (2) ❍ Most assists (2) Messi, Messi, Messi. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1279899973614743555/photo/1