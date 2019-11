'램파드의 유치원' 첼시, 최연소로 팰리스 잡으며 6연승 질주

⭐️@reecejames_24 contribution on 1st @premierleague start⭐️ 4⃣ Open Play Crosses - most in match 3⃣ interceptions - most in match 1⃣8⃣ Duels - most for Chelsea 8⃣5⃣% passing accuracy 2nd teenager to start in @premierleague for @ChelseaFC this season #CHECRY https://twitter.com/SkySportsStatto/status/1193175596370710528/photo/1