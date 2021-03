‘하베르츠도 터졌다’ 투헬의 첼시, 11경기 무패 행진

Kai Havertz's false 9 display against Everton in numbers: - 11.57km distance covered - 32.42 km/h top speed - 1 penalty won - 71.4% duels won - 95.8% pass accuracy in oppositions half https://goal.com/en-gb/news/chelsea-missing-piece-havertz-false-nine-tuchel-golden-touch/h402n6d1cw7e158ewmlrx846r #CFC #CHEEVE https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1369022404954103815/photo/1