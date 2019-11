'최초 유로 예선 전승' 이탈리아, 두 마리 토끼 잡다

Italy EURO 2020 qualification: 10 games, 10 wins & an average of 3.7 goals a match. Can't ask for more. Feels good to see THIS kind of Italy again 🇮🇹 More goals scored than Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium, Croatia, & Spain 🔥 https://twitter.com/IFTVofficial/status/1196544537067491329/photo/1