'전설' 클로제 "레반도프스키가 나보다 10배는 더 낫다"

Robert Lewandowski has already scored 42.9% of the goals in 2019/20 for club and country that he managed in 2018/19: 2018/19 👕 55 games ⚽ 42 goals 2019/20 👕 14 games ⚽ 18 goals Off to an absolute flying start. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1182398189363548160/photo/1