'전력질주 최다' 베르너, 장점 확실하게 각인시킨 데뷔전

막대형 차트 Timo Werner's PL debut stats: 36 touches, 7 in opposition box Completed 15/19 passes, 1 chance created 5 shots, 1 on target, 3 blocked 11.53km covered, only N'Golo Kante covered more https://twitter.com/SkySportsStatto/status/1305617205569126401/photo/1