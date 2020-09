윌리안-마갈량이스, 이보다 더 좋을 수 없는 아스널 데뷔전

Gabriel Magalhães' Arsenal debut by numbers: 121 touches (most) 113 passes (most) 95% pass accuracy 5 ball recoveries 3 clearances 2 tackles made 2 fouls won 1 goal scored 0 goals conceded 0 x dribbled past And he was named Man of the Match. 수축된 근육 https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1304775160881385472/photo/1