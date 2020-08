'완벽 수비' 우파메카노, 아틀레티코 공격 꽁꽁 묶다

“As you saw today, Upamecano and Klostermann are very fast and they defend very well ... You saw yesterday, Atalanta tried to cover them man-to-man but it's not easy.” 말하는 사람의 머리 실루엣 Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann discussed his plan to stop Neymar, Mbappé & Co (via @btsport ) #UCL https://twitter.com/FIG2football/status/1294068785838731264/photo/1