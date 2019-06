[오피셜] 맨유, 완-비사카 영입 확정... 측면 수비 보강

Only two English players have transfered for deals worth £50m: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kyle Walker (Man City) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) Manchester paying a premium for defenders. https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1144929568576462848/photo/1