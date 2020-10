‘영입 제로’ 발렌시아, 강등권에 가까운 공격력

The management and supporters of 스페인 국기 @LaLiga outfit 박쥐 @valenciacf have been on collision course for a long time now! 교차된 검 But will their new wave of youngsters coming through at the 🏟 Mestalla offer a hope of reconciliation between the two parties? 생각하는 얼굴 https://twitter.com/FOXSportsAsia/status/1306465406194987009/photo/1