'엘 클라시코 3연승' 레알, 발베르데 쉬프트 통했다

The LaLiga table now looks like this after #ElClasico: 1️⃣ Real Madrid (66 pts) 2️⃣ Atletico Madrid (66 pts) 3️⃣ Barcelona (65 pts) Atletico can return to the top should they win their game in hand tomorrow. https://twitter.com/SquawkaNews/status/1380987919868039172/photo/1