'시즌 첫 멀티골' 오바메양, 부활의 날갯짓 펼치다

중간 크기 별표 Man of the Match, @Arsenal ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 39 touches 9 touches in opposition box (his most in a PL game this season) Completed 20/25 passes 5 shots, 2 on target, hit woodwork 2 goals - 1st brace since the FA Final hhttps://twitter.com/SkySportsStatto/status/1351289239770701844/photo/1