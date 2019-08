'2002년생' 카마빙가, 프랑스 거인 PSG 무너뜨리다

⚫️🔴 Eduardo Camavinga (16) vs PSG. Assists: 1 Touches: 60 Accurate passes: 40 (97.6%) Key Passes: 1 Long balls accurate: 3 (3) Dribble attempts (successful): 2 (1) Duels (won): 17 (10) Tackles (won): 3 (1) Man of the match: ✔️ France have a new star! 🇫🇷🤩 https://twitter.com/SidelineScouted/status/1163194817771446273/photo/1