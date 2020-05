200 - Maximilian Arnold is making his 200th appearance in the #Bundesliga today, all of them for @Vfl_Wolfsburg_EN. Only Diego Benaglio (259) and Marcel Schäfer (256) have reached that mark for the Wolves before. Predator. #SGEWOB #Bundesliga @Bundesliga_DE https://twitter.com/OptaFranz/status/1198232960207601665/photo/1