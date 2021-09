'브렌트포드의 드록바' 토니, 리버풀 철벽 수비 무너뜨리다

Ivan Toney bullied #WWFC - some doubted the #BrentfordFC striker could cut it at the top level. He is quickly proving he is made for it - one goal, one assist & a 10/10 performance according to Thomas Frank - his team-mates are now comparing him to Didier Drogba. @jaydmharris https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1439507302109880320/photo/1